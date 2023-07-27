[By the Highway] Get a glimpse of traditional Korea at Gyeonggi Gwangju Service Area

GWANGJU, Gyeonggi Province -- If you think rest stops on South Korean highways are just places for drivers to stretch their legs, gas up the cars or use the restroom, prepare to be surprised.

Many of these roadside establishments have cool building designs, stunning eateries serving local food, popular coffee shop chains and more.

Gyeonggi Gwangju Service Area, a rest stop on the Gwangju-Wonju Expressway bound for Wonju, offers a glimpse into the country’s quality ceramic ware.

In the food court filled with the smell of hearty gukbap, or rice in soup, fried pork cutlet, ramen and udon noodles, the glittering ceramics and porcelain products catch the visitors’ attention.

Ranging from ordinary tableware to unique household goods and lifestyle items, the colorful display of Gwangju ceramics beckon travelers with its artistic charm.