[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Barbie”
(US)
Opened June 19
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Greta Gerwig
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) live in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But, when Barbie discovers a crack in a portal that connects Barbie Land and the real world, she and Ken get a chance to travel to the real world and live among humans.
“Insidious: The Red Door”
(US)
Opened July 19
Horror/Mystery
Directed by Patrick Wilson
The fifth installment of the "Insidious" horror series revolves around Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his son Dalton, who has lost all memory of what happened 10 years ago. Their lives suddenly are soon disrupted as the demons of the past return.
“Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One”
(US)
Opened July 12
Adventure/Action
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie
The seventh installment of this “Mission” series follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force team as they try to prevent a new weapon from falling into the wrong hands in order to save all of humanity.
“Elemental”
(US)
Opened June 14
Animation
Directed by Peter Sohn
Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after meeting a go-with-the-flow guy from a water element family, Wade Ripple.