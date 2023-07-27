[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Barbie” (US) Opened June 19 Comedy/Drama Directed by Greta Gerwig Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) live in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But, when Barbie discovers a crack in a portal that connects Barbie Land and the real world, she and Ken get a chance to travel to the real world and live among humans.

“Insidious: The Red Door” (US) Opened July 19 Horror/Mystery Directed by Patrick Wilson The fifth installment of the "Insidious" horror series revolves around Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his son Dalton, who has lost all memory of what happened 10 years ago. Their lives suddenly are soon disrupted as the demons of the past return.

“Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One” (US) Opened July 12 Adventure/Action Directed by Christopher McQuarrie The seventh installment of this “Mission” series follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force team as they try to prevent a new weapon from falling into the wrong hands in order to save all of humanity.