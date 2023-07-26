[From the Scene] Samsung's new foldable phones unveiled for first time in Seoul

Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon speaks during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its new Galaxy foldable smartphone series for the first time in Seoul in front of nearly 2,000 people, including journalists, industry experts, celebrities and influencers from around the globe. The South Korean tech giant kicked off the summer edition of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at Coex in southern Seoul to introduce its latest foldable smartphone lineup -- the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. The unveiling marked a special milestone for Samsung, as it was the first Galaxy Unpacked event to be held on Samsung's home turf.

A signboard welcomes attendees to Samsung Electronics' first Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

It was also a memorable occasion for about 500 K-pop fans in attendance, who were able to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols as they entered the event venue. Following The Korea Herald's exclusive report Tuesday that BTS' Suga and boy band Stray Kids were going to attend Wednesday's event, hundreds of global fans turned up several hours ahead of schedule to see them. Alongside Suga and Stray Kids, Ive’s Jang Won-young, Twice’s Jeongyeon and American actress Sydney Sweeney appeared at the event. Yang, an international student from China, arrived at Coex at noon to see Suga. She said she wanted to see her favorite K-pop artist ahead of his encore concert, which will be held next month. “I came early because I wanted to see Suga before anyone else. … I am already a Galaxy user as well,” she said. Kelsey from Alabama, who is attending summer classes at Yonsei University, said she came to the venue to see Stray Kids. She was also interested in getting the Galaxy Z Flip5. “My brother had a flip phone and when I heard about the new phone’s launch, I wanted to get one because it is nostalgic to me,” she said.

Some 500 K-pop fans gather at Coex to see their favorite artists ahead of Wednesday's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

At 8 p.m., a video marking the start of the event, “Join the Flip Side,” began to play, causing much excitement among attendees. Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon appeared on the stage and announced, “We are proud to host Unpacked from this vibrant city known for world-leading technology and culture.” Roh emphasized how Samsung Galaxy has transformed some of our wildest ideas into must-have experiences for customers, noting the tech giant's obsession over details in its never-ending pursuit of perfection and its commitment to craftsmanship and technological innovation. He also showed confidence in the South Korean tech giant solidifying the No. 1 position in the foldable market as the world’s first smartphone maker to roll out a foldable phone -- the Galaxy Fold -- in 2019. “Already, more than half-of-all smartphone users say they are considering a foldable (phone) for their next upgrade, and Samsung Galaxy leads this fast-growing category as the preferred brand, for foldables. … We are so excited to introduce you to the newest additions to the Galaxy ecosystem: Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5 and more.”

BTS Suga (left) and Ive's Jang Won-young were some of the K-pop artists who attended the the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at Coex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)