[From the Scene] Samsung's new foldable phones unveiled for first time in Seoul

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its new Galaxy foldable smartphone series for the first time in Seoul in front of nearly 2,000 people, including journalists, industry experts, celebrities and influencers from around the globe.
The South Korean tech giant kicked off the summer edition of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at Coex in southern Seoul to introduce its latest foldable smartphone lineup -- the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.
The unveiling marked a special milestone for Samsung, as it was the first Galaxy Unpacked event to be held on Samsung's home turf.
It was also a memorable occasion for about 500 K-pop fans in attendance, who were able to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols as they entered the event venue.
Following The Korea Herald's exclusive report Tuesday that BTS' Suga and boy band Stray Kids were going to attend Wednesday's event, hundreds of global fans turned up several hours ahead of schedule to see them. Alongside Suga and Stray Kids, Ive’s Jang Won-young, Twice’s Jeongyeon and American actress Sydney Sweeney appeared at the event.
Yang, an international student from China, arrived at Coex at noon to see Suga. She said she wanted to see her favorite K-pop artist ahead of his encore concert, which will be held next month. “I came early because I wanted to see Suga before anyone else. … I am already a Galaxy user as well,” she said.
Kelsey from Alabama, who is attending summer classes at Yonsei University, said she came to the venue to see Stray Kids. She was also interested in getting the Galaxy Z Flip5. “My brother had a flip phone and when I heard about the new phone’s launch, I wanted to get one because it is nostalgic to me,” she said.
At 8 p.m., a video marking the start of the event, “Join the Flip Side,” began to play, causing much excitement among attendees. Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon appeared on the stage and announced, “We are proud to host Unpacked from this vibrant city known for world-leading technology and culture.”
Roh emphasized how Samsung Galaxy has transformed some of our wildest ideas into must-have experiences for customers, noting the tech giant's obsession over details in its never-ending pursuit of perfection and its commitment to craftsmanship and technological innovation.
He also showed confidence in the South Korean tech giant solidifying the No. 1 position in the foldable market as the world’s first smartphone maker to roll out a foldable phone -- the Galaxy Fold -- in 2019.
“Already, more than half-of-all smartphone users say they are considering a foldable (phone) for their next upgrade, and Samsung Galaxy leads this fast-growing category as the preferred brand, for foldables. … We are so excited to introduce you to the newest additions to the Galaxy ecosystem: Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5 and more.”
Samsung touted the compact design, a variety of customizable features and drastic improvements to the overall functions of its latest foldable smartphone series. In particular, the display's new water drop-style hinge design, called the “Flex Hinge,” makes the new phones thinner than their predecessors.
The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be released in Korea on Aug. 11, with the presales period to be held between Aug. 1 and 7.
Prices for the Galaxy Z Flip5 range between 1.4 million won ($1,100) and 1.52 million won, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available for between 2.1 million won to 2.47 million won, depending on storage.
The latest smartwatch series provides comprehensive health care functions. Ahead of its rollout, the series drew public attention after Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was seen wearing the smartwatch at Incheon Airport earlier this month. The new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets feature upgraded displays and speakers that provide a more immersive experience for users.