Seoul looks to overhaul disaster response strategy to fight climate change

Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min (third from left) visits Gunpyeong 2 Underpass in Osong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Wednesday, where a flooding disaster left 14 dead and 10 injured on July 15. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday South Korea will be initiating a major paradigm shift in its disaster response strategies to tackle climate change more effectively.

On Wednesday, Han told reporters he plans to discuss comprehensive reforms to the current disaster response system with government officials and lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party on Friday.

A new public-private task force for the overhaul will be set up soon, with his office taking charge of its operation.

"Climate change, of course, is causing (severe) natural disasters, but in some ways, there is room for improvement from our end," Han said.

"Now is time for the government to pull out all the stops to completely change the current policies to tackle their shortcomings."

President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a regular weekly meeting with Han on Monday, had called for an overhaul of the disaster response system.

Earlier on Wednesday, Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min criticized the current disaster response system for its slow adaptation to rapid climate change, calling for new strategies to address natural disasters.

The new plans aim to tackle administrative bottlenecks in disaster prevention and recovery, increase state budget spending on operations for disaster prevention and response, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry Wednesday.

The statement also indicated that digital technology will be more widely applied in the disaster management system. This will extend to areas beyond landslide-prone zones, including slopes and small bodies of water.

New standards for infrastructure design, traffic control and evacuation in case of an emergency will be determined based on the past five years of data, to better address the rapidly changing climate, according to the government.

The announcement came during a virtual meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters for monsoon downpour in mid-July that killed 47.

It was Lee's first meeting that he presided over as he was suspended from his position as safety minister for about five months. He was able to resume work after the impeachment motion passed in the National Assembly was rejected by the Constitutional Court Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by vice-ministerial level officials, including national police chief Yoon Hee-keun, national fire agency chief Nam Hwa-yeong and forest service head Nam Sung-hyun.

Following the meeting, Lee on Wednesday visited the mourning altar for the 14 who were found dead in the inundated underpass in North Chungcheong Province.

Seoul considers the incident one of the major human-caused disasters. An ongoing state audit aims to find those who failed to take adequate action in preventing the deadly incident.

Lee also visited regions in North Gyeongsang Province that were also battered by heavy rain.

Han during the briefing endorsed Lee's role in the complete overhaul of the disaster management system, while his office will deal with policy coordination in the nation's pangovernmental effort.

The number of monthly casualties from the monsoon rain overtook the death toll of the landslide on Woomyeon Mountain in Seoul that killed 78 in 2011.

From 2013 to 2018, casualties due to monsoon rain remained in the single digits, while the monsoon season in 2015 saw no casualties.

But the number of casualties rose to 18 in 2019 and 2020, and to 30 in 2022.