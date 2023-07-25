Vice culture minister aims to foster tourism through sports events

Jang Mi-ran, second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, speaks during a cabinet meeting briefing at the Seoul Government Complex on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Second Vice Minister Jang Mi-ran expressed her determination to make Korea an appealing destination for foreigners and to create a safer and more enjoyable tourism environment for domestic travelers.

Jang, who established herself as one of the world's top female weightlifters, winning four consecutive world titles at the World Weightlifting Championships, also mentioned her hopes to combine her expertise in sports with tourism.

During a meeting with a group of tourism journalists Tuesday, the vice minister discussed her aspirations of implementing travel-friendly policies and organizing events that would attract tourists who want to experience "a sense of warmth and healing" throughout their entire trip to Korea.

Following her appointment as the vice minister of culture on July 3, Jang engaged in meetings with tourism-related agencies and firms Friday to gather insights and perspectives from industry professionals.

"I used to view 'tourism' merely as something to enjoy, but now I realize that it encompasses a much broader spectrum, including accommodation, transportation and all the services that travelers receive on their journey," Jang said.