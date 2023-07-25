Latvia hopes for biotech, digital cooperation with Korea: minister

Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Marriott Seoul in Gangnam, Seoul, July 14. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Latvia's precision and telemedicine development, combined with its solid pharmaceuticals sector, offers a promising opportunity for collaboration with South Korea, the country's economy minister said.

"Latvia's specialization in precision medicine, telemedicine development and a robust pharmaceutical sector aligns well with South Korea's expertise in genomics and digital health," said Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone.

"Korea has a large domestic market, which Latvia sees as a benefit," said Indriksone.

According to Indriksone, collaboration in pharmaceuticals is needed to spur key advancements in drug development, medical technologies, and personalized health care solutions that ultimately benefit patients.

Indriksone was in Seoul, Korea, to attend the Bioplus Interphex exhibition of the life science sector, leading a business delegation.