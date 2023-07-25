Safety check completed for Saemangeum Jamboree, says minister

With the 25th World Scout Jamboree just a week away, the reclaimed land of Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, is ready to welcome more than 43,000 scouts from around the world as a number of types of safety equipment and various programs have been prepared. The recent heavy rains have raised concerns, but officials assured the public that safety measures for all circumstances are prepared.

"Diverse outdoor programs, cultural experiences and measures for the safety and health of young participants have all been prepared for the World Jamboree,” said Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook, during a briefing held at the Government Complex Seoul, Tuesday.

Kim first explained the types of countermeasures for safety issues raised after the recent heavy downpour. As the large-scale event is to be held in Saemangeum, a reclaimed site, concerns about the ground having been weakened by the rains and turned into mud that might hinder tent installation were raised. “One hundred temporary pumps for rapid drainage are in place, and the water level of artificial lake Saemangeum will be lowered by 0.5 meters to accelerate drainage to the outskirts of the Jamboree event site.”

While drains inside and outside the Jamboree site are under continuous maintenance, 100,000 plastic panels to cover the ground so that teenagers can safely set up their tents have been prepared. Plastic panels will be used underneath tents to prevent possible flooding damage and block moisture from the ground.

Also, although it is an outdoor event, Wi-Fi has been installed throughout the entire venue for teenage participants to engage in active exchange as they value immediate communication through the internet and social media.

For the safety and convenience of participants, police personnel and transportation will also be deployed. The Jamboree committee plans to rent 2,150 buses connecting Incheon Airport and the Saemangeum site on the arrival and departure times of the participants. The police will mobilize 124 personnel from dedicated transportation teams and 64 patrol cars to help participants move smoothly.

Minister Kim stressed the “K-culture” as the special trait that differentiates this year’s Jamboree from previous events.

“Scouts can visit Jeonju Hanok Village, the National Intangible Heritage Center, and the Iksan National Museum to enjoy traditional Korean culture and history. Geumsansa and Naesosa -- Buddhist temples near the Jamboree territory – will provide a serene temple stay experience. Also, a visit to the BTS Road in Wanju, where BTS visited to take a photo shoot, will entertain teenagers,” said Kim.

The K-Food Exhibition Promotion Hall, which will be operated during the event, will showcase traditional foods such as kimchi and soybean paste, as well as friendly foods such as ramen and trendy drinks. The Hall is available to daily visitors as well as participants. "In addition to K-food, 175 different kinds of food from 19 countries will be prepared," explained Kim.

Activities that reflect the tastes of teenage participants, including K-pop dance lessons and ‘Dalgona’ making class, which has become famous after the megahit Netflix series "Squid Game," are also prepared.

"As the largest international event that Korea hosts after the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25th Saemangeum World Jamboree will further enhance the status of K-culture. Our traditions and advanced technology will be a good experience for scouts from all over the world," said Kim.

The 25th World Jamboree will be held in Saemangeum for 12 days from August 1 to 12, with 43,000 teenagers from 158 countries around the world participating.