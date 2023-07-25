Seoul Summer Beach 2023 water festival to kick off in Gwanghwamun Square

Seoul Summer Beach 2023, part of government-planned water festivals installed throughout Seoul, will kick off Friday in Gwanghwamun Square and run through Aug. 13.

The festival features various attractions, including Korea-themed splash pads, a 20-meter-long waterslide, and an air bounce house surrounded by 600 years of history.

All attractions are available free of charge.

Splash pads will run for 50-minute sessions from 10 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., with 10-minute breaks between each session.

The waterslide and air bounce house will run three times a day from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and each session will be limited to 250 people. No reservations are available, and spots will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first session will run from 12 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All attractions will temporarily stop in the event of rain or strong winds to ensure safety. Toddlers and young children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All participants are required to wear bathing suits and swimming caps or baseball caps. Aqua shoes are the only shoes allowed, but riders can choose to go barefoot.

Changing and drying rooms will be equipped at the park, as well as beach tables and chairs.

There will also be a special water park corner called "Heendy Land," a collaboration with Hyundai Department Store featuring the store's mascot Heendy. During the festival, there will be flea markets, multiple photo zones and various food trucks open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. A 15-meter-long Heendy statue will also stand beside the iconic Admiral Yi Sun-sin statue.

Sejong-ro Park will also host six local food trucks and 15 crafts tables, along with camping tables and chairs.

To ensure visitors' safety, the city will deploy 20 to 30 safety guards during weekdays and weekends, and conduct regular water quality assessments.

"As this summer is expected to be hotter than previous ones due to climate change, the city wants people to enjoy a vacation at a park within the city, rather than having to travel afar," a government official said.