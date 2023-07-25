 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea to hold ministerial meeting on veterans affairs with 22 countries in Busan

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2023 - 10:30       Updated : Jul 25, 2023 - 10:30
Staff welcoming Korean War veterans at Incheon Airport, June 24 (Yonhap)
Staff welcoming Korean War veterans at Incheon Airport, June 24 (Yonhap)

South Korea will hold a ministerial meeting on veterans affairs this week with 22 countries that supported the country during the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's veterans ministry said Tuesday, as Seoul commemorates the 70th anniversary of the signing of the conflict's armistice.

The 2023 Ministerial Summit on Veterans Affairs will take place in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday, a day ahead of the landmark anniversary of the armistice's signing, which ended fighting in the inter-Korean conflict.

The gathering will be attended by South Korean Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and representatives from the 22 countries that sent troops or other forms of support to South Korea during the war, including Xavier Bettel, prime minister of Luxembourg, and Matthew Keogh, Australia's minister of veterans affairs.

At the meeting, Park plans to thank the 22 countries for their support during the war and propose a joint declaration to pledge collective efforts for peace.

Park will hold separate talks with Keogh the same day to discuss joint efforts for veterans affairs projects, followed by a meeting with Patricia Miralles, France's secretary of state for veterans affairs.

On Thursday, Park will meet with Bettel for talks on various international veterans affairs projects before holding separate talks with Zafer Tarikdaroglu, Turkey's deputy minister of family and social services.

During the three-year war, the 22 countries sent a total of 1.96 million troops and medical personnel to support South Korea. Of them, 37,902 were killed and 103,460 wounded, according to the ministry.

The 22 countries are the United States, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand and Turkey. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114