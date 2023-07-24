[Photo News] Making K-chicken

A group of ambassadors, consuls and their families make Korean-style fried chicken during a class offered by South Korean fried chicken franchise Genesis BBQ in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. The event was attended by diplomats from nine countries, including Malaysia, Panama, Congo, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, the Ivory Coast and the UK. BBQ plans to hold more classes until the year-end, inviting diplomats and their families to taste and make its signature chicken dishes, such as Golden Olive Chicken. (Genesis BBQ Group)