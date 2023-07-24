 Back To Top
Entertainment

StayC to drop 3rd EP ‘Teenfresh’ next month

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 24, 2023 - 13:25       Updated : Jul 24, 2023 - 13:25
Teaser poster of StayC's 3rd EP
Teaser poster of StayC's 3rd EP "Teenfresh" (High-Up Entertainment)

K-pop girl group StayC is releasing its third mini album “Teenfresh” on Aug. 16, according to agency High-Up Entertainment.

StayC unveiled a teaser poster of its upcoming album on its official social media account on Monday.

The orange-colored poster shows the title of the new album with a message saying “coming soon.”

The new album comes six months after the group dropped its fourth single album “Teddy Bear” in February.

The single “Teddy Bear” was a hit, topping major local charts and going viral on social media with its catchy choreography.

“If ‘Teddy Bear’ is a grape-flavored soda, the upcoming album is an orange-flavored one through which you will be able to feel a positive energy,” said High-Up Entertainment.

“Our title track speaks for the young generation and for us with the teen-fresh concept because it expresses certain thoughts and feelings honestly without hiding them. Producer Rado made this song for us,” said Yoon, the lead vocalist of the group during an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea magazine for its August issue.

Producer Rado of Black Eyed Pilseung, a prominent K-pop producer duo, has worked on various genres of artists’ songs including T-ara, Hyun-ah, Beast, Noeul, Huh Gak and 4Minute.

StayC holds various hits including singles “ASAP” and “Stereotype” which were streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify.

The act is expected to come back with a unique concept and enhanced performances.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
