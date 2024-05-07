S. Korea notes industry concerns over US inquiry, proposed rules on connected vehicle supply chains

Most Popular
S. Korea notes industry concerns over US inquiry, proposed rules on connected vehicle supply chainsBy Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2024 - 09:41
South Korea has raised its automotive industry's concerns with the United States over Washington's inquiry and envisioned rules to address potential security risks from "connected vehicles" that use technology from China and other countries of concern.
On April 30, the South Korean government submitted its comments to the US Department of Commerce as the department has requested public feedback on its rule-making process designed to tackle those risks stemming from supply chains for connected vehicles.
Connected vehicles refer to smart cars linked to the internet and other wireless networks for navigational programs and other online services. In February, the Biden administration said it would launch the inquiry into the risks posed by the vehicles, especially those involving Chinese-manufactured technology.
"The Korean automotive industry expresses concerns about the broad scope of the investigation into connected vehicle supply chains, uncertainties surrounding the scope of potential regulatory targets and the timing of the implementation, all of which may lead to significant burdens on the industry," the Korean government said in the comments.
The government expressed expectation that the US will provide a "precise" definition of the scope of connected vehicles, as it pointed out that the current US definition of the cars in question is "excessively broad."
It also requested that the US investigation and subsequent measures about the supply chains for connected vehicles focus on "components and services that pose significant risks to national security."
"The Korean automotive industry is concerned that the current scope of the investigation is highly likely to become subject to regulatory measures, which could significantly undermine the predictability and stability of its business operations," the government said.
In addition, it called for the US to give "sufficient" time for the auto industry to thoroughly investigate and restructure its supply chains in anticipation of new US security regulations. (Yonhap)
