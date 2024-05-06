DP to propose cash handouts as 1st bill of new National Assembly

Most Popular
DP to propose cash handouts as 1st bill of new National AssemblyBy Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2024 - 21:03
The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) plans to propose legislation providing cash handouts of 250,000 won ($184) to the entire population as its first bill of the new National Assembly set to open later this month, its new floor leader said Monday.
Rep. Park Chan-dae unveiled the plan in a radio interview with local broadcaster MBC after DP leader Lee Jae-myung asked President Yoon Suk Yeol last Monday to accept his election pledge for the cash handouts as a way to help restore the people's livelihoods.
The first-ever talks between Yoon and Lee took place after the ruling People Power Party's crushing defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections, when the DP-led opposition won 192 seats in the 300-member parliament.
Meanwhile, Park also reaffirmed the party's stance to resubmit eight bills that President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed, including two special investigation bills -- one of which calls for looking into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Park, who is seen as being closely aligned with Lee, was elected as the DP's new floor leader Friday.
The new National Assembly session will begin May 30. (Yonhap)
