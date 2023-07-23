 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s barley output down 1.1% this year amid frequent rains

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 24, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Jul 24, 2023 - 08:01

South Korea’s barley output fell 1.1 percent in 2023 from a year earlier, data showed, due to the adverse effects of heavy rainfall over recent months.

The production of barley in the country came to 97,794 metric tons this year, down 1,042 tons from 2022, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. The harvest season for barley spans from mid-June to early July.

The decrease came as frequent heavy rains disrupted production, with the output per 1,000 square meters falling 7.4 percent over the period.

South Korea also experienced a decline in the production of onions, with output falling 1.9 percent over the period to 1.17 million tons. The production of garlic, on the other hand, rose 16.7 percent to 318,220 tons this year, as farmers expanded their cultivation of the crop following a price hike experienced in 2022. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
