Webtoon creator, screenwriter Kang Full takes on epic K-superhero project

Making his debut as a screenwriter in upcoming Disney+ action drama series “Moving,” webtoon creator Kang Full exudes confidence in delighting both his devoted webtoon readers and those new to his fictional world with Korean-style superheroes.

In 2015, “Moving” started out as an action webtoon series on Daum Webtoon, garnering Kang more than 200 million accumulated reads in Korea. The story revolves around high school students endowed with supernatural powers and their parents, who strive to keep their extraordinary gifts concealed.

Despite the success of the original, Kang emphasized he would have not joined the production team if the drama series simply followed the narratives of the original webtoon.

“I hoped to show narratives of superheroes with the backdrop of South Korea's divided nation, which allowed me to craft new characters distinct from the popular Marvel heroes,” Kang said in a promotional press event for “Moving,” at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul, Thursday.

Kang imagined what South Korea would look like if the country had people who possessed superpowers. The screenwriter also found himself intrigued by the reasons behind South Korea-based superheroes to fight the villains, and what the meaning of those struggles would hold for them.

“Instead of saving the world or a universe driven by notions of justice, (I thought) Korean superheroes are the ones who are concerned in safeguarding their families, friends, colleagues and loved ones," he said. "My goal is for the viewers to experience a sense of warmth and the cherished values of family through the piece."

The artist of a beloved webtoon and rookie screenwriter seemed assured that he put his utmost effort to bring an “exciting” series to viewers. “Entertaining the viewers with interesting content has always been my top priority,” Kang said, adding that “Moving” was one of his favorite webtoon series to have worked on.