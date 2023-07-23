Around 2,000 ‘suspicious packages' reported in S. Korea so far; police find no hazardous materials

Officials from the South Korean military and police arrive at the scene where a suspicious international package has been delivered in Haman-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean police have investigated some 2,000 suspicious international packages that have been found across the country for the past four days, with no evidence as of yet suggesting that they were sent as an act of terrorism.

As of Sunday morning, the National Police Agency has tallied up 1,904 reports of packages of an unidentified nature received by individuals in South Korea since the first case was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials have examined 587 of the parcels, which were sent from various locations overseas, and found no traces of hazardous materials such as biochemical or radioactive materials.

The remaining 1,317 were found to have been reported by mistake.

The police initially investigated the packages as possively part of an elaborate terrorist attack against citizens, after the three people who opened the first package Thursday in Ulsan were hospitalized with symptoms of respiratory problems, nausea and partial paralysis on fingers. But an examination by the Agency for Defense Development found no harmful substance, and it was presumed that the unidentified gas that the victims inhaled was caused by a chemical reaction from the adhesive used to put the box together.

A similar scare spread on Saturday in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, when an X-ray of a package sent from Taiwan suggested that there could be unidentified gas inside, prompting the deployment of a military bomb disposal unit. A closer examination detected no gas inside the box, and the police officially closed the case Sunday.

While reports of suspicious packages are still pouring in, police are saying that it is not very likely that the packages were sent as an act of terrorism, and they are more likely to constitute a case of a brushing scam that originated from outside of the country. Brushing in e-commerce refers to boosting a seller's ratings by creating fake orders online by using another person's information, and making a shipment of unsolicited items -- usually of very small or no value -- for the order to be considered valid.

The shipments in South Korea were sent from various countries including: China, Taiwan, the US, Malaysia and Uzbekistan. The Taipei Mission in Korea said in a statement that the packages sent to Korea from Taiwan actually first originated from China, and said the Taiwanese police have formed a special task force to investigate the matter.