 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Business

Renault’s LPG-powered QM6 nears 100,000 unit sales

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:48       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:48
Renault Korea’s mid-sized sport utility vehicle, the New QM6 (Renault Korea)
Renault Korea’s mid-sized sport utility vehicle, the New QM6 (Renault Korea)

The New QM6 by Renault Korea Motors is the only sport utility vehicle in Korea that is powered by liquefied petroleum gas or LPG.

Highlighting the high demand for the LPG model among Korean drivers, the carmaker said almost seven out of 10 QM6 cars sold in the first half of this year were LPG models. Since its debut in 2019, the QM6 LPe is expected to hit the 100,000 mark in sales in the near future.

According to Renault, one of the key reasons behind the LPG model’s huge success is its reduced fuel costs. The LPG model’s gas mileage of 8.7 kilometers per liter is lower than the gasoline model’s 12 kilometers per liter. But because of its cheaper fuel price, the fuel costs are about 20 percent lower than those for the gasoline model.

Following its catchphrase, “smooth ride like sedan, quieter SUV than sedan,” the QM6 boasts a strong suspension that reduces body roll and comfortable seats. It has sound-absorbing materials in between the engine compartment and cabin, as well as applied laminated glass in the windshield to minimize wind noise while driving.

The car also boasts a variable transmission in its dynamometer system to reduce noise and vibration when the engine runs.

Currently, the QM6 LPe offers no taxi model but the car is known to be favored by taxi drivers, possibly due to the cheaper operational costs, the company said. In order to meet demand, the carmaker said it is offering special pricing and quick delivery services for the cars to be used as taxis.

In celebration of the car reaching 100,000 unit sales, Renault Korea said is offering a special discount of 400,000 won ($311.8) for first-time customers and another 200,000 won to 1-million-won discount for second-time buyers.

The QM6 LPe is priced between 23.76 million and 29.46 million won.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114