Renault’s LPG-powered QM6 nears 100,000 unit sales

The New QM6 by Renault Korea Motors is the only sport utility vehicle in Korea that is powered by liquefied petroleum gas or LPG.

Highlighting the high demand for the LPG model among Korean drivers, the carmaker said almost seven out of 10 QM6 cars sold in the first half of this year were LPG models. Since its debut in 2019, the QM6 LPe is expected to hit the 100,000 mark in sales in the near future.

According to Renault, one of the key reasons behind the LPG model’s huge success is its reduced fuel costs. The LPG model’s gas mileage of 8.7 kilometers per liter is lower than the gasoline model’s 12 kilometers per liter. But because of its cheaper fuel price, the fuel costs are about 20 percent lower than those for the gasoline model.

Following its catchphrase, “smooth ride like sedan, quieter SUV than sedan,” the QM6 boasts a strong suspension that reduces body roll and comfortable seats. It has sound-absorbing materials in between the engine compartment and cabin, as well as applied laminated glass in the windshield to minimize wind noise while driving.

The car also boasts a variable transmission in its dynamometer system to reduce noise and vibration when the engine runs.

Currently, the QM6 LPe offers no taxi model but the car is known to be favored by taxi drivers, possibly due to the cheaper operational costs, the company said. In order to meet demand, the carmaker said it is offering special pricing and quick delivery services for the cars to be used as taxis.

In celebration of the car reaching 100,000 unit sales, Renault Korea said is offering a special discount of 400,000 won ($311.8) for first-time customers and another 200,000 won to 1-million-won discount for second-time buyers.

The QM6 LPe is priced between 23.76 million and 29.46 million won.