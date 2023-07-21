Hit animation film ‘Blue Giant’ to open 19th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival

Jazz-themed hit Japanese animation “Blue Giant” will open this year’s Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, which kicks off on Aug. 10.

Written and illustrated by Shinichi Ishizuka, with music by Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara, the film will be shown in Korea for the first time through the JIMFF.

“Blue Giant” follows the story of a student band called Jass, comprised of tenor saxophonist Dai, pianist Sawabe and drummer Tamada, as they play various gigs around town. The manga series became a global hit immediately after its release in 2013. The film version of the story was released in Japan in February.

The film will hit local theaters in the second half of the year.