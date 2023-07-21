Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan set for Sept. 1

The Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan, a film and video screening event that aims to raise public awareness of the global environmental change, will kick off on Sept. 1 for a five-day run, featuring 52 films from 19 countries, the event organizer said Friday.

Hosted and organized by Global Networks For Blue Planet and supported by the city of Busan, the second edition of BPFF will run under the slogan "Our Only Home.”

The event organizer said it hopes for BPFF to work as a platform for people to learn more about nature by screening environmental films and videos while holding seminars, exhibitions and experiential events.

French environmentalist and filmmaker Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s “Legacy” has been chosen for the opening ceremony on Sept. 1. Ten years after his film "Home" (2009), Arthus-Bertrand looks back on his life and 50 years of commitment in this film, which is an ode to the beauty of nature and humanity.