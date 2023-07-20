[Weekender] S. Korea ranks third in terms of passport power: What does it mean?

South Korea's passport for ordinary citizens (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Passports are far more than just simple travel documents that verify a holder's personal information. In fact, the thin, palm-sized booklets also function as the barometers for a nation's status on the international stage -- in that some passports have the power to allow its holder to gain access to international destinations without extra entry requirements, such as visas, while some passports don't. In this regard, a recent report showed that South Korean passports are one of the most "powerful" passports in the world. According to Wednesday’s report released by English citizenship investment advisory firm Henley & Partners, as of the third quarter of 2023, South Korea has been ranked as the country with the third-highest passport index in the world together with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg and Sweden.

Countries with strongest passport indexes (Source: Henley Global Mobility Report 2023 Q3)

Passport indexes, based on the data from International Air Transport Association, are measured based on the number of countries the wielders of South Korean passports can travel to without a prior visa. As of July, South Korean citizens now have visa-free access to 189 destinations out of 227 around the world. According to the firm's past reports, this is not the first time South Korea has ranked high on the list, in terms of its passport strength. Since 2018, including the first half of 2023, Korea has been ranked as the country with the second most powerful passport in the world -- except for 2020, when the country ranked third on the list. Having a "strong" passport connotes a slew of factors, according to Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry said the concept of passport power indicates that the global society considers South Koreans' visits as having little chance of politically and diplomatically hurting the destination's reputation. "Visa waiver agreements between two countries are mostly reciprocally contracted," a ministry official told The Korea Herald. "If South Korea allows visa-free entry to a foreign country, that country typically bears the responsibility to permit visa-free entry to South Korean travelers. The fact that South Korea has one of the highest numbers of visa waiver agreements contracted in the world connotes that South Korea is received as a highly developed country worth allowing (inbound) visa-free travel to.” He also said he understands the nation's high passport index as an additional possible indicator that South Koreans are internationally perceived as having little chance of overstaying their visa when traveling, and that countries view South Koreans' visits as helpful to their tourism industries. According to Statista, a German platform specializing in gathering market and consumer data, South Korea ranked sixth in terms of countries with the highest outbound tourism expenditure worldwide in 2021. According to the platform, South Koreans spend some $16.7 billion annually while traveling.

South Korea's passports for ordinary citizens and official and diplomatic use (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)