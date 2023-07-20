[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 43rd most peaceful country in world

South Korea has been ranked as 43rd most peaceful country in the world, while North Korea is positioned at the 149th spot out of the 163 surveyed countries.
According to the 2023 Global Peace Index conducted by the Institute for Economics and Peace, the top 10 most peaceful countries are predominantly in Europe and Asia. Iceland claimed the top spot, maintaining its position since 2008, followed by Denmark, Ireland and New Zealand.
On the other hand, Afghanistan ranked the least peaceful country in the world for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.
The GPI assesses the peacefulness of countries based on 23 indicators subsumed under three domains: domestic and international conflict, social safety and security, and militarization.
South Korea has moved up two places from the previous year, securing the 43rd position.
