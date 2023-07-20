 Back To Top
Entertainment

NewJeans ‘Cool With You’ videos reinterpret Eros, Aphrodite, Psyche

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 17:34       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 17:34
NewJeans (Ador)
NewJeans (Ador)

NewJeans released two music videos for “Cool With You” from its upcoming second EP “Get Up” on Thursday.

The music videos star world-renowned actors including “Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon as Eros, the Hong Kong actor Tony Leung as Aphrodite, and actor Micol Vela as Psyche.

NewJeans’ producer Min Hee-jin again created the music videos with director Shin Woo-seok, who runs commercial and movie production company Dolphiners Film. The same team was behind the music videos for the group’s previous hits “Ditto” and “OMG.”

The two music videos weave into one single story and were filmed in Barcelona, Spain.

Jung Ho-yeon, playing the role of Eros, is the main protagonist, making people she encounters fall in love.

But she ends up falling in love herself with a human being, Psyche.

Tony Leung, playing the role of Aphrodite, makes an appearance to banish love from Eros' life.

“Tony Leung analyzed the scenario meticulously despite his short appearance. He even gave the idea of acting with white hair. The staff praised him for his hard work,” said Min Hee-jin

Leung has no lines during his 30-second appearance but makes a strong impression.

“It was a fun and valuable experience. I wanted this to be a small gift for my fans in Korea,” said Tony Leung, who did not take a fee for the appearance.

“I had fun filming with NewJeans, Tony Leung and the Dolphiners Film staff. I am their fan. I hope people enjoy watching the videos,” said Jung Ho-yeon.

NewJeans members appear as Jung's guardian angels.

“This choreography shows a matured version of NewJeans’ performance as it does not focus on well-aligned and catchy dance moves but on making a piece of art,” said Ador, the agency which houses NewJeans.

The track “Cool With You” uses falsetto vocals over UK Garage rhythms.

The two music videos of “Cool With You” have surpassed 6 million views on YouTube as of Thursday 3 p.m., only within 14 hours of its release.

NewJeans’ second EP “Get Up” is scheduled to be released on Friday at 1 p.m.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
