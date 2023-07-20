 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Entertainment

BTS book takes US bookstores by storm

Book by boyband tops New York Times bestseller list for hardcover nonfiction

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 15:39       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 15:41
"Beyond the Story" by BTS and Myeongseok Kang, translated by Anton Hur and Claire Richards (Big Hit Music)

The English version of a book about K-pop sensation BTS released earlier this month by the band's agency to mark the septet's 10 year anniversary is taking US bookstores by storm.

The book, titled “Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS,” by BTS and Myeongseok Kang, translated by Anton Hur and Claire Richards, topped the New York Times Best Seller list for hardcover nonfiction on Wednesday.

Rankings on the newspaper’s weekly list reflect sales including pre-orders for the week ending July 15.

It is the first time a book by a Korean author has topped the list.

Translations of “Beyond the Story” swept top spots on Amazon in the US, the UK, Brazil, Australia and Japan on the day it was released on July 9. In Brazil, it marked the highest-ever volume of pre-orders.

In South Korea, the Korean-language original rose to the No. 1 spot at major online bookstores across the country shortly after they began receiving pre-orders on June 15. After its release, the book ranked No. 1 on Kyobo Bookstore’s weekly bestseller list for both online and offline sales.

The book, which was planned and compiled over several years, features stories, photos and interviews with BTS members documenting the 10 years since the band's debut.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114