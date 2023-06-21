BTS tops Billboard Global 200 with latest single 'Take Two'

K-pop sensation BTS topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts dated June 24 with its latest single, “Take Two.”

BTS' single “Take Two,” released to mark its 10th debut anniversary, was streamed 60.2 million times and sold 64,000 copies worldwide from its release June 9 through June 15, according to Billboard.

It garnered 54.3 million streams and 48,000 copies were sold outside the US during the same period.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales accumulated from more than 200 regions around the world, as compiled by Luminate.

This is the seventh time BTS takes the throne on the Billboard Global 200 chart after the success of its former tracks, “My Universe,” “Permission To Dance,” “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” “Savage Love” and “Dynamite.”

This is also the seventh time BTS garners the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US chart after the success of its former tracks, “Yet To Come,” “My Universe,” “Permission To Dance,” “Butter,” “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite.”

With these achievements, BTS became the first act to land a new song at No. 1 on the respective chart each year since it originated in 2020.

“Take Two” also landed at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single is a gift from the septet for the fans who have stood by them through the group's decade-long journey.

Adding a touch of their own hearts, the band's three rappers contributed to the song's making: Suga, at the helm of production, and RM and J-Hope, partaking in the composition.