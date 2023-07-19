Turkish Embassy commemorates 'Democracy and Unity Day'

Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer delivers remarks at an event to commemorate'Democracy and Unity Day' at Turkish Embassy in Jung-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Turkish Embassy in Seoul solemnly observed 'Democracy and Unity Day' on Saturday, marking respect for the victims of the infamous coup attempt that took place in Turkey in 2016.

The annual commemoration, held on July 15, serves to honor the sacrifices made by the Turkish people during that tumultuous period and serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences of the coup attempt, as the Turkish Embassy in Seoul stated in a press release.

According to the Turkish Embassy, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), an entity accused of orchestrating the coup attempt, was responsible for the loss of 252 lives and the injuries of approximately 2,200 individuals.

Delivering remarks at the event, Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer emphasized the loyalty and dedication exhibited by the Turkish people in safeguarding democracy and national unity.