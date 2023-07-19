 Back To Top
National

Turkish Embassy commemorates 'Democracy and Unity Day'

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 17:26       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 18:08
Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer delivers remarks at an event to commemorate'Democracy and Unity Day' at Turkish Embassy in Jung-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer delivers remarks at an event to commemorate'Democracy and Unity Day' at Turkish Embassy in Jung-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Turkish Embassy in Seoul solemnly observed 'Democracy and Unity Day' on Saturday, marking respect for the victims of the infamous coup attempt that took place in Turkey in 2016.

The annual commemoration, held on July 15, serves to honor the sacrifices made by the Turkish people during that tumultuous period and serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences of the coup attempt, as the Turkish Embassy in Seoul stated in a press release.

According to the Turkish Embassy, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), an entity accused of orchestrating the coup attempt, was responsible for the loss of 252 lives and the injuries of approximately 2,200 individuals.

Delivering remarks at the event, Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer emphasized the loyalty and dedication exhibited by the Turkish people in safeguarding democracy and national unity.

Turkish embassy observes 'Democracy and Unity Day' at Turkish Embassy in Jung-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Turkish embassy observes 'Democracy and Unity Day' at Turkish Embassy in Jung-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

"The perpetrators of the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, continue to pose a threat in the countries they operate in," warned Tamer, underscoring the importance of remaining vigilant against such subversive organizations.

The event featured an exhibition of photographs showcasing the failed coup attempt and screened a video prepared by the Turkish government's directorate of communication, documenting the events of July 15, 2016.

Attendees included Turkish citizens residing in Seoul, embassy officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and members of the press.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
