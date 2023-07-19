[Herald Interview] Kim Hye-soo vigorously leads female-led blockbuster ‘Smugglers’

Hit filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan’s upcoming action crime flick “Smugglers” begins with a small boat sailing through a peaceful seaside town called Guncheon.

The 130-minute movie quickly unfolds, showing how a group of “haenyeo,” female divers who collect seafood from the ocean floor, become involved in illegal smuggling to make ends meet.

Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo), who secretly escapes the crime scene, returns to the old town three years later. Her best buddy Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who had spent time in prison on a smuggling charge in the meantime, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears.

But they soon resolve the misunderstanding to collaborate for a mutual goal, clearing hurdles like Mr. Kwon (Zo In-sung) and Jangdori (Park Jung-min).

As the film jumps back and forth in time, dealing with various characters’ differing interests, the plotline is never dull, but also not too hectic. The movie offers a joyful, rhythmic ride throughout its running time, with the fun melody of Korean folk music from the 1970s.

In an underwater encounter between the haenyo and a gang, unprecedented, physics-defying in-water action sequences show a real vividness. With the sounds of water, backflipping haenyo freely cleaving through the water to deliver a punch to the face or fling an octopus at an enemy is just the experience to chill out inside the cinema on a scorching summer day.

Kim Hye-soo, who vigorously leads the female-led blockbuster as Choon-ja, said she did not believe at first how the in-water action scenes could be possible. In the film, her character is so powerful and memorable that it could be career-defining, at least after Madam Jung in smash-hit heist flick “Tazza: The High Rollers” (2006).