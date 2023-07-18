[Graphic News] Record number of 40-year-old Americans have never married

The proportion of 40-year-olds in the US who are not married is at an all-time high, according to a survey.

As of 2021, 25 percent of those aged 40 had never been married. This figure was a significant increase from 20 percent in 2010.

The percentage of Americans at age 40 who have never married has increased steadily since 1980. Only 6 percent of 40-year-old Americans were unmarried at that time.

Pew Research Center said people born after the 1960s are increasingly delaying marriage, and the percent of people giving up marriage altogether is increasing. The 2021 data marked a new milestone in that trend over the decades.

The percent of Americans at age 40 who have never married was higher in men than in women.