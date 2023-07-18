 Back To Top
National

Action for Clean Environment completes 2023 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jul 18, 2023 - 15:38       Updated : Jul 18, 2023 - 15:40
Participants of the ACE 2023 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program last Saturday at the Seoul Club in Seoul
Participants of the ACE 2023 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program last Saturday at the Seoul Club in Seoul

Action for Clean Environment, a nonprofit organization promoting global environmental activism, hosted a completion ceremony for the 2023 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program last Saturday at the Seoul Club in Seoul.

The three-week fellowship featured sessions aimed at active engagement between participants, which consisted of debates on the issue of pollution; a tour of the Smart Farm in Gangnam-gu, Seoul; and essay writing and presentations.

This year's fellowship marked the program's fourth year, and 14 students from second to 10th grade participated.

The fellowship's "Junior Leaders" include Eric Hyun Sim from Eaglebrook School, Jay Young Chang from Cranbrook School, Young-Wook Suh Sohn from Seoul International School, and Junhyuk Bhang from Seoul International School.

Eric Hyun Sim, a four-time participant of the ACE Fellowship Program said, "Through research, perspectives, and collaboration with brilliant young minds, I have gained valuable knowledge on the stewardship of our planet. I am grateful for the support and encouragement of those who were part of the program.”

Jay Young Chang and Junhyuk Bhang both commented that the fellowship had given them the opportunity to cooperate with fellow students to contemplate sustaining the environment.

“It was a proud moment to watch young students demonstrate their passion for solving global environmental problems and develop actionable plans without active guidance from adults,” said Tony Lee, Executive Director of ACE.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
