Mirae Asset’s ETF business exceeds $100b

Mirae Asset Global Investments revealed Tuesday that its exchange-traded fund business has surpassed $100 billion in assets under management.

As of Tuesday, Mirae Asset manages a portfolio of 538 ETFs across various regions worldwide, spanning Korea, the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

The total assets under management for these ETFs reached $100 billion, positioning Mirae Asset as the 13th-largest ETF provider globally in that measure.

“Our global ETF franchise will serve as a strong foothold as we leverage our synergies across markets and offer investors unequaled exposure to disruptive themes, access to international markets, and tools that help them achieve their investment objectives,” Park Hyeon-joo, global strategic officer at Mirae Asset, said in a statement.

The asset management firm also said that Mirae Asset's ETF business has experienced remarkable growth, with assets under management surging by 350 percent over the last five years.

According to Mirae Asset, its success can be attributed to the company's consistent efforts in diversifying its product strategy and the increasing recognition of its ETF brands.

Global X in the US especially has witnessed more than fourfold growth in AUM since its acquisition in 2018. In particular, its flagship product, Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call, has garnered market attention with its current AUM surpassing $8.1 billion.

Also, Horizons ETFs, the fourth-largest ETF provider in Canada, continues to show a presence in the market, Mirae Asset said.