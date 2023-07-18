Director says ‘D.P. 2’ focuses on narratives of individual soldiers

From left: Actors Kim Ji-hyun, Ji Jin-hee, Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku pose for photos before a press conference at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

While many viewers showed their support for “D.P.” series launched in 2021 for its realistic depictions of South Korean Army life and its controversial sides, the director explained that the upcoming "D.P. 2" focuses more on the narratives of the individuals.

Short for “Deserter Pursuit,” the series centers on the lives of Private Jun-ho (played by Jung Hae-in) and Sergeant Ho-yeol (played by Koo Kyo-hwan), to uncover the motivations behind soldiers' attempts to escape the army.

The first season of “D.P.” was ranked among Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in various countries for more than 3 months after its release, according to US-based streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.

“We tried to be in a position to ask questions, rather than providing a solution or an answer to incidents (in the film),” Director Han Jun-hee said during press conference held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on Tuesday.

“If you follow our story from the first episode, you can see that ‘D.P.’ presents a bitter story of Jun-ho. It is not about a specific group or organization,” the creator added.

Han emphasized that his upcoming series is an extension of the previous season though its title -- “D.P. Season 2” -- might give the impression that the project is off to a fresh start.

“The first season came to an end with an unfinished story. Though ‘D.P.’ starts with a new season, the upcoming series takes up where we left off,” Han said. “I wanted to continue the series by explaining how the shocking incident featured in the last episode of season 1 influenced the characters,” he said.