[KH Explains] Rundown of insurance coverage for damage from heavy rains, floods

Continued torrential rains have wreaked havoc across parts of South Korea, shedding light on the importance of insurance coverage, which could help secure personal and business assets, as well as minimize significant financial loss.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, a total of 1,486 cases of property damage were reported to authorities, including 912 public facilities and 574 private properties, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters,

Storm and flood coverage from private insurance companies operating under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety will compensate properties affected by natural disasters after a weather warning or advisory is issued. Such coverage includes damage caused by typhoons, heavy rains, floods, strong winds, tsunamis, snowfall or earthquakes.

The types of properties that qualify for such insurance coverage include residential single and multi-family homes, greenhouses used for agriculture and forestry purposes and shops or factories run by small business owners.

Both property owners and tenants are eligible to apply for the coverage. Generally, the government and local authorities cover between 70 to 92 percent of the cost of the insurance premiums, while full-cost coverage has been available for low-income households since 2022.

Property owners and tenants can also benefit from taking out fire insurance from private insurance companies, many of which also include storm and flood coverage. Those with this insurance will be provided with comprehensive protection against damage caused not only by fire but also various weather events.