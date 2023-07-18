 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Business

Hyundai unveils all-new Santa Fe SUV ahead of launch in August

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 18, 2023 - 10:14       Updated : Jul 18, 2023 - 10:14
This photo shows the exterior design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
This photo shows the exterior design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday unveiled the design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV ahead of its planned world premiere in August.

The fifth-generation Santa Fe is a full-change model from the fourth-generation one released in 2018. It comes with a maximized rear cargo capacity in line with the latest outdoor lifestyle trends, the company said in a statement.

"The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between the city and the great outdoors," said Lee Sang-yup, executive vice president and head of Hyundai's global design center.

"With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer a premium customer experience."

H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-motif front bumper design and H-shaped taillights. The H-shaped elements reinterpret Hyundai's 'H' emblem, the statement said.

The interior design underlines horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design also applied to the dashboard and air vents to create a unique sensibility. The fully foldable second- and third-row seats provide "class-leading" interior space, it said.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Palisade SUVs plans to launch the new Santa Fe in the domestic market during the third quarter, a company spokesman said.

Santa Fes assembled in Korea are for domestic sales and exports, while Santa Fes for US sales are to be produced at Hyundai's Alabama plant, he said.

Santa Fe's prices and other details will be released later, Hyundai said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114