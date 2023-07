Hyundai Motor on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Santa Fe, the South Korean automaker's signature midsized sports utility vehicle. The SUV's fifth-generation model underwent a full face-lift for the first time in five years. With the H-shaped headlamps featuring the carmaker's emblem, Hyundai said the vehicle is designed to fit both city and outdoor lifestyles. The automaker plans to disclose the SUV's specifications on Aug. 10.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com