[Photo News] Mercedes-Benz Mobile Academy

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Sunday that a total of 11 South Korean college students have visited the carmaker’s facilities in Germany, including a smart factory in Sindelfingen and an AMG factory as part of an industry-university cooperation program, named Mercedes-Benz Mobile Academy. Since the program’s 2014 launch, more than 150 students have visited the European country. “I hope this year’s headquarters visit program will serve as a good referendum for the young trainees to become global experts,” said Stefan Albrecht, a member of the Korean unit’s corporate social responsibility committee.