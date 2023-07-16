[Herald Interview] Nothing lures Korean trendsetters with 'transparent phones'

UK smartphone maker Nothing Technology Limited made its Korean debut last week with its second-generation flagship device, Phone 2.

In a market dominated by two big names – Samsung and Apple, the three-year-old company says it is targeting a niche but lively audience here.

“We wanted to have a design identity that’s really strong and authentic to Nothing and something that could be recognized two meters away without looking at the (brand) logo because all smartphones look more the same (nowadays),” Evangelidis who doubles as marketing chief at Nothing told The Korea Herald in a recent interview in Seoul.

London-based Nothing was set up by Evangelidis and co-founder Carl Pei, who also co-founded the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, in October 2020.

Its first product was a set of wireless transparent earbuds, Ear 1, August 2021. Then, the company debuted the second-generation earbuds, Ear 2, in March last year and its first transparent smartphone, Phone 1, in July in the same year..

The Nothing co-founder was visiting Seoul for the local launch of the Phone 2.

The most challenging part of the transparent design is controlling dust particles, he said. The company has set up special assembly lines with water grids and humidifiers to remove as many dust particles as possible.

It also required a lot of investing in research and development, since it used a technique not used before in the industry. Evangelidis declined to disclose the investment amount, but he stressed that some 300 out of the total 450 employees are R&D workers as of the first half of this year.

About the tough competition with Samsung and Apple, Evangelidis said “We have more freedom to develop ourselves in a very differentiated way. We have a very focused approach, like young and creative customers, whereas (Apple and Samsung) are a much broader audience for instance.”