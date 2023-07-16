Monsoon rain leaves at least 35 dead, 10 missing, thousands displaced

Heavy monsoon rain left at least 35 people dead and left 10 others missing while forcing 7,866 people to be evacuated from their homes across South Korea, authorities said Sunday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Eastern Europe, held a video conference on Sunday with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to be briefed about the damage due to heavy rain and the nation's reponses to address the damage, according to Yoon’s office.

“I respectfully express my condolences to those who died due to this heavy rain,” Yoon said, adding he would preside over the safety headquarters meeting as soon as he returns to Korea.

Yoon also asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available manpower and resources to respond to the disaster. So far, 1,239 soldiers have been dispatched for the aid operation as of Sunday morning and 6,500 across the nation are on standby, according to the Defense Ministry.

“The government will mobilize all personnel and resources from the military, police, fire authorities and municipalities to protect the safety of the people,” Han said in an emergency meeting Sunday morning.

According to figures from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters as of 11 a.m. Sunday, 33 people had been confirmed dead following the torrential rain that hit most of the nation from July 9.

Most fatalities came from the southeastern region of the country. In North Gyeongsang Province, 17 people died mainly due to landslides and housing collapses, followed by 11 reported deaths in North Chungcheong Province.

The death toll rose by seven over the course of five hours up on Sunday morning, as the authorities began to count the death toll related to a flooded underpass in North Chungcheong Province in its estimate.

In Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, 15 vehicles were trapped in an underpass after the nearby Miho River flooded Saturday morning. One person was found dead, and nine were rescued at the scene and sent to hospital. Rescuers later found another body from a bus that was trapped in the tunnel, according to the fire authorities.

A total of 11 people were reported missing from the underpass flooding. Emergency officials are trying to search for others believed to be trapped in the flooded underpass.

After the announcement released by Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at 11 a.m. Sunday, two more bodies were found, bringing the total number of deaths to 35. One body was lifted from the flooded underpass in Cheongju, and the other was found in North Gyeongsang Province.

The death toll could grow as rescue operations are underway across the country. Not including the missing or injured people related to the flooded underpass in Cheongju, across the country a total of 10 people were still at large, while 22 were injured.