Life&Style

[New in Korean] 'Hush' author returns with political novel, set to pen script for TV adaptation

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 17:54       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 17:54
"Jeong Chi-in: The Politician" by Jeong Jin-young (Annapurna Publishing)

"Jeong Chi-in: The Politician" (working title)

By Jeong Jin-young

Annapurna Publishing

Novelist Jeong Jin-young has chosen the National Assembly as the setting for the final work in his trilogy dealing with organizations. Following “Silent Warning” (direct translation 2018) and “Jenga” (direct translation 2020), the final part of the trilogy explores the realm of politics, specifically focusing on lawmakers.

The story follows a man named Jeong Chi-in, whose name is phonetically identical to the Korean word for "politician." He unexpectedly finds himself serving as a member of the National Assembly as a proportional representative. The narrative delves into the complicated affairs that unfold in the legislative process. Despite party lawmakers' initial assumption that Chi-in could be easily manipulated, he cleverly conceals his true intentions and sets out to shake up the political scene, with a name that aligns with his new role.

Author Jeong, a journalist-turned-novelist, is recognized for his compelling tales centered around realistic portrayals of white-collar workers. “Jeong Chi-in: The Politician" is slated for adaptation into a drama series with Jeong penning the script, production company Story Holic has announced. The first season will faithfully follow the original narrative, while the subsequent seasons will continue the story beyond the book.

Jeong’s previous work “Silence Warning,” set in a newspaper company, was adapted into the JTBC series “Hush” (2020), starring Hwang Jung-min and Yoona. Additionally, “Jenga," set in the subsidiary of a conglomerate, is also scheduled to be turned into a series, with Studio Dragon having secured the rights for its production.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
