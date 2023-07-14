 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Top dogs

By Park Ye-eun
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 16:52       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 16:52
The 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show is being held at aT Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)
The 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show is being held at aT Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

The 2023 International Canine Federation (FCI) Seoul International Dog Show is being held at aT Center in Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday morning, the 103rd Korea Kennel Federation Dog Grooming Competition took place at the venue in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

A dog looks into the camera's lens as it is groomed at the 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show. (Yonhap)
A dog looks into the camera's lens as it is groomed at the 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show. (Yonhap)

Participants carried on a spirited competition, each seeking to make their dog the most beautiful.

A dog sports a fluffy style at the 103rd KKF Dog Grooming Competition. (Yonhap)
A dog sports a fluffy style at the 103rd KKF Dog Grooming Competition. (Yonhap)

Until Sunday, the KKF holds the 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show, which includes the KKF Championship Dog Show as well.

Participants of the 103rd KKF Dog Grooming Competition meticulously dote over their canine contestants. (Yonhap)
Participants of the 103rd KKF Dog Grooming Competition meticulously dote over their canine contestants. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, the dog show picks not just the best looking dog, but the dogs that best represent the key characteristics of each breed.

Results are considered based on dog breed standards as stipulated by the FCI and domestic and overseas judges from FCI members.

A dog dozes off while being groomed at the aT Center in southern Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
A dog dozes off while being groomed at the aT Center in southern Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)



By Park Ye-eun (park.yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
