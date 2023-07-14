[Photo News] Top dogs

The 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show is being held at aT Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

The 2023 International Canine Federation (FCI) Seoul International Dog Show is being held at aT Center in Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday morning, the 103rd Korea Kennel Federation Dog Grooming Competition took place at the venue in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.