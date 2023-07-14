[Photo News] Top dogs

The 2023 International Canine Federation (FCI) Seoul International Dog Show is being held at aT Center in Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.
On Friday morning, the 103rd Korea Kennel Federation Dog Grooming Competition took place at the venue in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.
Participants carried on a spirited competition, each seeking to make their dog the most beautiful.
Until Sunday, the KKF holds the 2023 FCI Seoul International Dog Show, which includes the KKF Championship Dog Show as well.
Meanwhile, the dog show picks not just the best looking dog, but the dogs that best represent the key characteristics of each breed.
Results are considered based on dog breed standards as stipulated by the FCI and domestic and overseas judges from FCI members.