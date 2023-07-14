 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

Korea eyes $52b Ukraine reconstruction project

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 07:54       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 07:54

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Poland, has an expanded meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Poland, has an expanded meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW, Poland -- Korea has identified an opportunity valued at least $52 billion in the Ukrainian reconstruction effort and is gearing up to offer robust support, according to the presidential office.

Choi Sang-mok, economic secretary for President Yoon, told reporters in Warsaw that Korea is committed to providing comprehensive support to the Ukrainian reconstruction project. This decision comes in the wake of the summit between President Yoon and Polish President Andrzej Duda and a meeting with Ukrainian reconstruction partners.

"Ukraine has requested the involvement of Korean companies in approximately 5,000 construction projects, estimated at $20 billion, through an intergovernmental cooperation channel in May," Choi said.

According to Choi, the government is running a modular construction pilot project to restore emergency facilities such as schools, residences and hospitals.

"We aim to begin site evaluations using official development assistance (ODA) funds," Choi said. "We're also planning to provide technical assistance for water infrastructure reconstruction, supplementing the humanitarian aid already offered for the ruined Kakhovka Dam."

Choi added that tailored support will be extended to the private sector-led reconstruction project, currently valued at about $32 billion. This project encompasses various sectors including small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plants, airport reconstruction, construction machinery, railway vehicles, and information technology.

"Even as the conflict continues and the reconstruction effort is in the early stages, we will prepare for our role in the reconstruction project as diligently as the Ukrainian government desires," Choi said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114