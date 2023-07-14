Korea eyes $52b Ukraine reconstruction project

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Poland, has an expanded meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW, Poland -- Korea has identified an opportunity valued at least $52 billion in the Ukrainian reconstruction effort and is gearing up to offer robust support, according to the presidential office.

Choi Sang-mok, economic secretary for President Yoon, told reporters in Warsaw that Korea is committed to providing comprehensive support to the Ukrainian reconstruction project. This decision comes in the wake of the summit between President Yoon and Polish President Andrzej Duda and a meeting with Ukrainian reconstruction partners.

"Ukraine has requested the involvement of Korean companies in approximately 5,000 construction projects, estimated at $20 billion, through an intergovernmental cooperation channel in May," Choi said.

According to Choi, the government is running a modular construction pilot project to restore emergency facilities such as schools, residences and hospitals.

"We aim to begin site evaluations using official development assistance (ODA) funds," Choi said. "We're also planning to provide technical assistance for water infrastructure reconstruction, supplementing the humanitarian aid already offered for the ruined Kakhovka Dam."

Choi added that tailored support will be extended to the private sector-led reconstruction project, currently valued at about $32 billion. This project encompasses various sectors including small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plants, airport reconstruction, construction machinery, railway vehicles, and information technology.

"Even as the conflict continues and the reconstruction effort is in the early stages, we will prepare for our role in the reconstruction project as diligently as the Ukrainian government desires," Choi said.