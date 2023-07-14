 Back To Top
National

Doosan, Hyundai, Daewoo to ink nuclear power MOUs with polish firms

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 05:46       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 05:53
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Poland, listens to the remarks of Polish President Andrzej Duda at a joint press conference of the Korea-Poland summit held at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Poland, listens to the remarks of Polish President Andrzej Duda at a joint press conference of the Korea-Poland summit held at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW, Poland — In conjunction with President Yoon Suk Yeol's official visit to Poland, Korean enterprises are expected to formalize memorandums of understanding for nuclear power collaborations with their Polish counterparts, according to Yoon's economic secretary on Thursday.

Secretary Choi Sang-mok told reporters in Warsaw that the leaders mutually agreed that nuclear power provides an "optimal" solution for energy security and carbon neutrality. The two leaders further expressed their intention to actively back corporate alliances between the nations to ensure the successful construction of Polish nuclear power plants.

"Nuclear-related firms such as Doosan Enerbility, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Daewoo Engineering & Construction are poised to sign six MOUs with Polish companies tomorrow," Choi stated.

Hyundai E&C is dedicated to the development and implementation of Micro Modular Reactors in Poland, whereas Doosan Enerbility and Daewoo E&C commit to collaboration on the creation of new nuclear power plants.

In a further step to strengthen ties, South Korea and Poland have decided to form a new vice-ministerial consultation body to discuss cooperation on Ukraine's reconstruction and to foster joint project discovery.

"From the second half of this year, we'll begin working on the Kyiv Smart City Master Plan with our assistance," Choi added. This implies South Korea's commitment to contributing to the early stages of planning advanced cities, which will incorporate information and communication technology among other features, in war-ravaged regions.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
