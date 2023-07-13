BamBam to embark on 1st standalone world tour in September

Thai rapper-singer BamBam of the K-pop boy band GOT7 is to set off on his first standalone world tour titled “Area 52” in September.

Area 52 refers to unexplored places around the world. The tour is expected to offer a fruitful set list of newly arranged tracks and performances, according to label Abyss Company on Thursday.

BamBam plans to have special performances that can only be seen at his solo concerts.

The world tour will kick off at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on Sept. 16.

BamBam will then visit four other regions to meet with foreign fans including at the Phillippine capital of Manila on Sep. 22, Macao on Sep. 30, the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 15, and Bangkok on Oct. 28.

Abyss Company hinted there will be more additions to the world tour schedule that are yet to be unveiled.

BamBam released his first full-length album “Sour & Sweet” in May this year.

He debuted as a K-pop singer in 2014 with , and ventured out as a solo musician in 2021 with his first solo EP, "riBBon."