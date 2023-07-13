 Back To Top
Business

Geraldine Guyot-Arnault, Lee Boo-jin spotted mingling at Seoul launch party

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 13:59       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 13:59
Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Destree co-founder Geraldine Guyot-Arnault pose for a photo at the Destree launch party in Seoul, Wednesday. (Geraldine Guyot-Arnault's Instagram)
Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Destree co-founder Geraldine Guyot-Arnault pose for a photo at the Destree launch party in Seoul, Wednesday. (Geraldine Guyot-Arnault's Instagram)

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin, the elder sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, was spotted meeting with Geraldine Guyot-Arnault, co-founder of French fashion label Destree, in Seoul, Wednesday.

Guyot-Arnault, the third daughter-in-law of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH Group, was photographed with Lee at her brand’s launch party. The party was held to celebrate a pop-up store at a Hyundai Department Store branch in southern Seoul, according to her Instagram post.

“Finally making my way to South Korea fills me with immense joy, as this country has always been a trendsetting hub that I deeply admire,” she wrote.

Besides Lee, other celebrities, including Rose of Blackpink, actor Lee Jung-jae and Hanni of NewJeans, were also photographed at the event.

Blackpink member Rose (left) and Destree co-founder Geraldine Guyot-Arnault at the Destree launch party in Seoul, Wednesday. (Geraldine Guyot-Arnault's Instagram)
Blackpink member Rose (left) and Destree co-founder Geraldine Guyot-Arnault at the Destree launch party in Seoul, Wednesday. (Geraldine Guyot-Arnault's Instagram)

Guyot-Arnault also expressed her gratitude by saying that Korea has risen to become Destree’s top three markets in just two years, paving the way for the brand's first store in Seoul.

Destree, established in 2016, rose to fame in Korea after Lee was spotted holding a Gunther Black Passementerie purse from the brand. The purse went on to be dubbed the “Lee Boo-jin bag."

Destree's Gunther Black Passementerie, also dubbed the
Destree's Gunther Black Passementerie, also dubbed the "Lee Boo-jin bag" in Korea. (Destree)


By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
