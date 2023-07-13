Geraldine Guyot-Arnault, Lee Boo-jin spotted mingling at Seoul launch party

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Destree co-founder Geraldine Guyot-Arnault pose for a photo at the Destree launch party in Seoul, Wednesday. (Geraldine Guyot-Arnault's Instagram)

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin, the elder sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, was spotted meeting with Geraldine Guyot-Arnault, co-founder of French fashion label Destree, in Seoul, Wednesday.

Guyot-Arnault, the third daughter-in-law of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH Group, was photographed with Lee at her brand’s launch party. The party was held to celebrate a pop-up store at a Hyundai Department Store branch in southern Seoul, according to her Instagram post.

“Finally making my way to South Korea fills me with immense joy, as this country has always been a trendsetting hub that I deeply admire,” she wrote.

Besides Lee, other celebrities, including Rose of Blackpink, actor Lee Jung-jae and Hanni of NewJeans, were also photographed at the event.