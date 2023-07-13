 Back To Top
National

6 educators awarded for promoting Korean language overseas

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 11:33       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 11:33
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (Yonhap)
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (Yonhap)

Six linguists and educators were awarded on Thursday by Education Minister Lee Ju-ho for spreading the Korean language across the globe.

The Education Ministry said the award is designed to recognize their contribution in effectively administrating Korean language education at a time when the interest in the Korean language and culture is growing.

Kim Seong-mi, a teacher at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey; Minh-Anh Hodge, superintendent of Tacoma Public Schools; Supaporn Boonrung, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand; Anastasiya Khramtsova, a lecturer at Mink State Linguistic University in Belarus; Yoon Young-soo, a professor at Tohoku Fukushi University in Japan; and Ficara Valerie, principal of Lycee Lucie Aubrac High School in France, gained recognition for their roles in promoting the language.

Lee said he would “spare no effort” to expand Korean language education within local education systems.

“(The ministry) will support Korean language learning that has risen in popularity along with the growing passion and interest for Korean culture,” Lee said.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
