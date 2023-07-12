Mamamoo Plus to drop 1st EP 'Two Rabbits' next month

Mamamoo Plus, a subunit of K-pop girl group Mamamoo, returns with new music on Aug. 3.

The duo of Sola and Moonbyul will drop first mini album “Two Rabbits,” according to RBW, the agency that houses Mamamoo Plus, on Wednesday.

Sola and Moonbyul came up with the name of the album as they each hope to be as clever as a rabbit, overcoming difficulties wisely to expand their musical and conceptual spectrum.

The two say they took an active role in making the album to present music worth listening to.

Mamamoo Plus debuted on Aug. 30 last year with the digital single “Better.”

Previously on March 29, Mamamoo Plus released the first single album, “Act 1, Scene 1.” The lead track of the album, “GGBB,” debuted on the iTunes Top Songs chart as well as the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart.