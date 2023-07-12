 Back To Top
Entertainment

Sandara Park returns to music scene, ends 6-year hiatus

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 16:32       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 16:32
The album cover image for Sandara Park's 1st solo EP,
The album cover image for Sandara Park's 1st solo EP, "Sandara Park" (Abyss Company)

K-pop solo artist Sandara Park is finally back in the music scene with a digital mini album that dropped on Wednesday.

The new album, “Sandara Park,” is the artist’s first solo album, coming six years after 2NE1’s final single, “Goodbye,” was released in January 2017.

Sandara Park had been a member of the now defunct 2NE1 since their debut in 2009.

The concept of this new album that Sandara Park prepared especially for her fans, is inviting the solo artist’s fans to an amusement park called “Sandara Park.”

The EP is comprised of a total of five tracks led by the title track, “Festival.”

The title track samples music from the original song, “Festival,” by the singer Uhm Jung-hwa, released back in 1995, a hit track that is loved even to this day.

The track was reinterpreted in Sandara Park’s music style, which aims to be a “vitamin” for people who are tired of their daily lives.

It also carries a message of hope that is well delivered with the help of Sandara Park’s positive energy.

Many renowned producers took part in producing the side tracks of this album including rapper Gray, who produced the track, “Dara Dara,” singer Heize who produced the track, “T MAP,” and singer Sunwoo Jung-a, who produced the track, “Happy Ending.”

Sandara Park, known for her unique styling, again surprised the public with a hairstyle that resembles a Ferris wheel.

This album is the first one Sandara Park is dropping under her new agency, Abyss Company.

She left YG Entertainment, her agency of 14 years, in 2021.

After 2NE1 disbanded, Sandara Park has been active in various fields such as acting and broadcasting, appearing in dramas, films and plays and taking up emcee positions on TV variety shows.

She started her singing career in the Philippines, where she spent her childhood, with her first album, "Sandara” in 2004.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
