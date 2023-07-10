EXO returns after 2 year hiatus with 7th LP “Exist”

Legendary K-pop group EXO is back, releasing its seventh studio album “Exist” on Monday.

It is the first group effort in over two years since the release of the special album, “Don’t Fight the Feeling.”

Prior to its official release, “Exist” had racked up a total of 1.6 million pre-order sales as of Sunday, according to SM Entertainment.

The new album is led by the title track “Cream Soda,” which is of the pop dance genre composed with rhythmic brass, piano and drums.

The track compares the moment of falling in love to a cream soda, which is both bubbly and smooth.

The music video of “Cream Soda” conveys the “cool and sexy” vibe of the group with vivid colors used in the background, where the members of the group are seen enjoying a private party.

In this album, Chanyeol helped to write the lyrics of the sidetrack “Regret it,” which sings of expressing one’s thoughts and feeling to live without regret.

The sidetrack “Cinderella” is of the synth pop genre composed with explosive sounds from a pluck synth and drums.

The motif of this track comes from the story of Cinderella and sings about not wanting to lose the chance to love the person you are destined to be with.

Another sidetrack, “Private Party,” is of the R&B dance genre and features a strong base and mystic synth sounds.

The sidetrack “No Makeup” is of the R&B genre with a remarkable trap beat that sings of loving a person for who they are.

There are four other sidetracks of diverse genres that fill up this album including “Love Fool” of the R&B pop genre, “Another Day” of the alternative pop genre, “Let Me in” and “Hear Me Out,” both of which were released prior to the official release of the album.

The pre-released track “Hear Me Out,” which came out on June 30, topped iTunes’ Top Song chart in 37 different regions and the Chinese QQ Music chart.

EXO is also opening a pop-up store, “EXOcial Club -- Cream Soda” in Seoul on Tuesday to promote its new album.

The pop-up store will be open until Aug. 6 at the D Museum and Understand Avenue in Seoul.