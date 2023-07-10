 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Entertainment

EXO returns after 2 year hiatus with 7th LP “Exist”

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 15:39       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 15:39
EXO (SM Entertainment)
EXO (SM Entertainment)

Legendary K-pop group EXO is back, releasing its seventh studio album “Exist” on Monday.

It is the first group effort in over two years since the release of the special album, “Don’t Fight the Feeling.”

Prior to its official release, “Exist” had racked up a total of 1.6 million pre-order sales as of Sunday, according to SM Entertainment.

The new album is led by the title track “Cream Soda,” which is of the pop dance genre composed with rhythmic brass, piano and drums.

The track compares the moment of falling in love to a cream soda, which is both bubbly and smooth.

The music video of “Cream Soda” conveys the “cool and sexy” vibe of the group with vivid colors used in the background, where the members of the group are seen enjoying a private party.

In this album, Chanyeol helped to write the lyrics of the sidetrack “Regret it,” which sings of expressing one’s thoughts and feeling to live without regret.

The sidetrack “Cinderella” is of the synth pop genre composed with explosive sounds from a pluck synth and drums.

The motif of this track comes from the story of Cinderella and sings about not wanting to lose the chance to love the person you are destined to be with.

Another sidetrack, “Private Party,” is of the R&B dance genre and features a strong base and mystic synth sounds.

The sidetrack “No Makeup” is of the R&B genre with a remarkable trap beat that sings of loving a person for who they are.

There are four other sidetracks of diverse genres that fill up this album including “Love Fool” of the R&B pop genre, “Another Day” of the alternative pop genre, “Let Me in” and “Hear Me Out,” both of which were released prior to the official release of the album.

The pre-released track “Hear Me Out,” which came out on June 30, topped iTunes’ Top Song chart in 37 different regions and the Chinese QQ Music chart.

EXO is also opening a pop-up store, “EXOcial Club -- Cream Soda” in Seoul on Tuesday to promote its new album.

The pop-up store will be open until Aug. 6 at the D Museum and Understand Avenue in Seoul.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114