Broadcasters experiment with drama release dates, schedules

Responding to the fast-changing environment of the content industry, South Korean broadcasters are changing up drama release schedules.

Terrestrial broadcasters SBS and MBC recently announced that they will showcase their upcoming drama projects with a different strategy, parting ways with the traditional schedule in which new episodes are released back-to-back over two consecutive days per week.

While many TV channels air new episodes on either Mondays and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or Saturdays and Sundays, SBS has decided to release one episode per week on Thursdays for its new 12-part suspense thriller “The Killing Vote."

However, the first two episodes of the new series will be aired back-to-back on Aug 10 -- a pattern similar to that of streaming platforms such as Tving and Disney+.

Launching a one-episode-per week drama schedule is not new to SBS, as the broadcaster showcased “The Penthouse 3: War in Life” as a Friday drama in 2021.

SBS explained that the decision to make "The Killing Vote" a Thursday drama is to bring powerful stories and to focus on creating high-quality content.

Adapted from Kakao Entertainment’s popular webtoon of the same title, “The Killing Vote” presents a society where notorious criminals are sentenced to death by a public vote. While the death penalty exists in Korea, the country has not carried out any executions since Dec. 30, 1997.

Meanwhile, local broadcaster MBC announced that its upcoming period romance drama “My Dearest” will be released in two different parts for the first time in the broadcaster’s history.