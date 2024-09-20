Jeongseon beckons holidaymakers with latest attractions

Visitors look at farm animals on High1 Gureumarae Animal Farm in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. (Gangwon Land)

Untangodo Cable Car and High1 Gureumarae Animal Farm are poised to become Jeongseon’s hit tourist attractions, beckoning holidaymakers to a small county in the southern part of Gangwon Province.

At the end of July, Jeongseon-based casino and resort company Gangwon Land opened Gureumarae Animal Farm for visitors to get close to livestock and spend time with animals. Visitors can also experience the cool breeze of Gowon Forest Trail, which is located 1,340 meters above sea level.

The opening of the animal farm was one of the resort’s attempts to promote its cable car that offers a panoramic view of the scenic mountainscapes of Gangwon Province.

With the rising popularity of the new animal farm, Untangodo Cable Car saw an instant increase in the number of tourists, recording some 60,000 visitors from July to August -- a 61-percent increase from the same period last year.

Gangwon Land announced Thursday that it will present 10,000 won vouchers -- which can be used at both Jeongseon area markets and restaurants -- for travelers who purchase Untangodo Cable Car-included accommodation products.

The event will run through November, according to the casino resort company.

Gangwon Land also said it plans to further develop Untangodo Cable Car into one of South Korea’s go-to tourist destinations with unique desserts featuring the county's specialties, an observatory for sunrise and sunset views, and barrier-free walking trails.