[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Glad Yeouido unveils new menu starring fall ingredients

Glad Yeouido, a Glad Hotels and Resorts property located in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, offers a new gastronomic journey with fall ingredients until Nov. 30.

Guests can enjoy dishes featuring freshwater eel, wild ginseng, abalone and lamb chops cooked with caviar, truffle and foie gras.

The food promotion is available at lunch and dinner, which is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., respectively, at the hotel’s restaurant Greets.

While the lunch costs 59,000 won ($45), the dinner is priced at 82,500 won.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils promotion for Hannam-dong experience

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, presents its new Seoul Style Getaway promotion, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy trending spots in the upscale neighborhood of Hannam-dong.

The package includes a set of coupons offering discounts and special gifts for Hannam-based fashion and beauty brands, including Depound, Le Mont St Michel, Supra and more.

Guests will also receive an "essential hotspots map," a body massager for use during guests' stay and a Grand Hyatt Seoul mascot doll at check-in.

Seoul Style Getaway is available until Nov. 30.

Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents camping-themed package

Grand Walkerhill Seoul, located in eastern Seoul, offers an opportunity to enjoy nature and autumn atmosphere surrounded by Achasan.

Guests can choose from three packages, with options including a one-night stay at a standard or deluxe room, a picnic set for use in the hotel’s outdoor space Forest Park, free breakfast for two, or autumn drinks.

Guests can also enjoy snacks, popcorn, two glasses of draft beer and marshmallows to cook over a campfire.

The package, which opened on Aug. 26, runs through Nov. 30, with prices starting at 182,000 won.

Legoland Korea Resort launches autumn season pass

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, offers season passes for the fall.

The pass, available through Nov. 10, allows guests unlimited access to the theme park without prior reservation.

Visitors, especially children, can take part in the Monster Quest, Monster Dance Party and other Halloween-themed programs. Free gifts are awarded to participants who complete special objectives.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers Teenieping-themed package

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is collaborating with hit animation “Catch! Teenieping.”

The “Teenieping Adventure” package offers a one-night stay with breakfast at the hotel restaurant, Demeter, for three guests; an animation character-themed suitcase with a name tag; tickets to the nearby “Catch! Teenieping” theme park and access to the hotel swimming pool and fitness center.

The promotion is priced from 249,000 won.