KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (fourth from right, third row) on Thursday poses for photos with Korean and Indonesian university students who are competing in the 2023 KB Solveathon debate competition, held at the KB Insurance Ingenium Suwon building in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. During the competition, participants engage in presentations and debates for around 42 hours to discover the best solution for the future of finance. The final round takes place in Seoul on July 13.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com